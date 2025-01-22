ALOR GAJAH: The Gadek Hot Springs has reopened with a fresh new look following an RM18.45 million upgrade, completed on Oct 25 last year.

The complex, which originally began operations in 1987, is now rebranded as the Gadek Hotsprings Wellness and Spa Resort.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh announced that the upgrade was approved under the 11th Malaysia Plan grant from the Ministry of Economy.

“In its early years, the Gadek Hot Springs Complex was managed by the Alor Gajah District Council, now the Alor Gajah Municipal Council, until the end of 1992.

“After that, it was handed over to the Melaka Corporation for management and development, transforming it into a modern and high-quality health tourism destination,“ he said during its launch last night.

Spanning 4.16 hectares, the complex can accommodate approximately 800 visitors at a time.

Ab Rauf also revealed that the resort has already welcomed 11,772 visitors as of Jan 19, 2025, less than a month after reopening.