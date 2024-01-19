Dashboard distraction danger

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) has urged the government to prohibit vehicle owners from installing aftermarket infotainment systems that have YouTube and Netflix apps as they can distract drivers.

Its chairman Prof Dr Wong Shaw Voon said the systems installed as original equipment are designed with essential apps that enhance road safety.

“But aftermarket infotainment systems, which allow YouTube and Netflix content to be played, can become a huge distraction for drivers and contribute to road crashes.”

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy director Datuk Mohd Nasri Omar said 598,635 road crashes were reported nationwide in 2023.

“Of these, over 6,000 were linked to driver distraction, with a significant number associated with the use of mobile phones and aftermarket infotainment systems,” he added.

Wong said some drivers who instal aftermarket infotainment systems claim it helps them to avoid looking at their mobile phone.

He added that in reality, some of them use the devices to watch YouTube and Netflix movies, especially during traffic congestion, causing them to be distracted.

“This underscores the importance of acknowledging the potential hazards posed by aftermarket infotainment systems and the need for responsible usage to ensure road safety.”

He pointed out that in a 2023 Miros study, 48.8% of drivers admitted to using their smartphones at least once while driving and 72.2% used it while stopping at traffic lights.

Wong also said while the study focused on smartphone usage, it also applied to car infotainment systems with YouTube and Netflix features, that are just as distracting.

He said action should be taken against sellers and vendors who offer infotainment systems with “inappropriate” apps.

“Vehicle owners should be prohibited from installing these aftermarket systems while strict action should be taken against those who do so as they can be dangerous since they introduce a significant source of distraction.”

Wong said the visual and cognitive demands of watching videos could lead to delayed reaction and decreased situational awareness, boosting the risk of road crashes.

He added that using entertainment apps on such systems also requires manual interaction with the interface, which diverts the driver’s hands from the steering wheel and other essential vehicle controls.

“This multitasking further heightens the likelihood of errors and compromises the overall safety of driving a vehicle.”

Wong also said vehicle manufacturers should provide clear guidelines that emphasise the importance of preserving the safety features of the original infotainment systems to discourage modifications that compromise driver safety.

He said promoting integration with smartphone features such as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto offers a safer means of accessing apps through the car interface.

Gilbert Lee, 43, who owns a car accessories shop in Puchong, said he receives visits from two to five car owners a day seeking to replace their factory-installed infotainment systems with aftermarket alternatives.

“Their reason for doing so is to enhance their in-car entertainment experience and access additional features not present in the original systems.”