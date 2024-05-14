Datuk businessman claims trial to forging documents

GEORGE TOWN: A businessman with the title of ‘Datuk’ pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to the charge of using forged documents in June last year.

Datuk Lai Boon Kiat, 59, made the plea after the charges were read out in Mandarin before Magistrate Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi.

According to the charge sheet, he is accused of using forged documents, namely a cheque with a value of RM300,000, for civil case proceedings at the Penang High Court on June 26, 2023.

For the offence, the accused is charged under Section 193 of the Penal Code and faces a prison sentence of up to seven years and a fine, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Syairah Aqilah Khalil appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Woon Choon appeared for the defence.

The court granted the accused bail of RM4,000, with one surety, and fixed July 9 for the case remention.