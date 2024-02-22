DBKL to terminate PPR contract if tenants sublet to foreigners

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will immediately terminate the contract of nominees or tenants of the People’s Housing Project (PPR) if they are caught renting out their homes to foreigners.

Its chief executive of Socioeconomic Development, Ismadi Sakirin, said DBKL views the matter seriously and will not tolerate any registered tenant who profiteers in such a way as it is a breach of the agreement.

“The Ministry of Housing and Local Government will evaluate the reason given; if it is unreasonable (renting to family, kin or other Malaysian citizens) or if they are proven of subletting to foreigners, we will terminate the rental...it is mandatory.

“...it is non-negotiable because we already give a (rental) rate so low. For example, we impose a rental of RM140, and the lessee rents it out for RM600 or RM800; this is definitely a disqualification,“ he said after launching the Op Sri PA Taskforce at the Sri Sabah public housing flats today.

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) launched the task force to conduct a fire safety inspection of public housing in DBKL that is over 30 years old.

Elaborating on the termination of the contract, Ismadi said this included the case of the contract nominee or tenant of the PPR who does not live in the house but allows their family members, such as parents and siblings, to occupy the unit, adding the contract stipulates that only the nominees or tenants can live there.

“Action will be taken if there is any report on this breach; we will come to review or make an assessment.

“For example, if the justification provided is that they have to return to the village for a while and then allow the sister to stay there, we will give them time to rectify their mistake,“ he said, adding that DBKL will terminate the contract if they fail to do this within seven months.-Bernama