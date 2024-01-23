Decision on Isa Samad’s conviction appeal adjourned to March 6

KUALA LUMPUR: The Court of Appeal today set March 6 for its decision on former Felda chairman Tan Sri Isa Samad’s appeal against his conviction and sentence of six years imprisonment and RM15.45 million fine for corruption.

Mohd Isa’s lawyer Siti Sarah Khalil, said the date was set by the appellate court’s senior assistant registrar Huda Humaira Idris during case management via video conferencing.

“The Jan 31 date for the appeal decision (Tan Sri Mohd Isa) has been vacated by the court and adjourned to March 6,“ said Siti Sarah when contacted.

Meanwhile, deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz confirmed the matter when contacted.

On Oct 14, 2023, the Court of Appeal adjourned its decision after hearing both the defence and prosecution’s submissions.

On Feb 3, 2021, the High Court found Mohd Isa, 73, guilty of nine bribery charges involving RM3.09 million in Felda’s acquisition of the Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak.

The offence was committed on the 49th floor of Menara Felda, Platinum Park, No 11 Persiaran KLCC, Kuala Lumpur between July 21, 2014 and Dec 11, 2015.

Mohd Isa was sentenced by the then High Court judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali (now Court of Appeal judge) to six years imprisonment and a fine of RM15.45 million, in default 18 years prison, for all the nine counts.

The sentence was ordered to run concurrently, which meant he needed to serve only six years in prison.

Mohd Isa, who was also the former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar, filed the notice of appeal on Feb 4, 2021.

He was released on an RM1.5 million bail pending his appeal and required to report to the nearest police station on the 1st of every month until it was settled. - Bernama