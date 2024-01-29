Decomposed body of man found in Pulau Dollah

KOTA BHARU: The decomposing body found washed ashore at Pulau Dolah, Pantai Kuda here, yesterday, is believed to be that of a man who jumped off the Tendong Bridge, Pasir Mas, two weeks ago.

State JBPM Operations and Rescue Division assistant director Mohd Wildan Azhari said that the department received a report from the police informing them that members of the public found a body washed ashore and that the fire department’s help was needed to retrieve the body at 9 last night.

“Five officers and firefighters went to the location and found the body of a man. The body was then handed over to the police for further action,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The media is still awaiting confirmation from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) regarding the body’s identity.

Previously, JBPM and PDRM called off the search and rescue operation to locate a victim after he was reportedly missing after jumping off the Tendong Bridge in Pasir Mas on Jan 15. -Bernama