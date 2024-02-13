Defence Minister confirms Raja Affandi had resigned as LTAT chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin confirmed that Gen (rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor had voluntarily resigned as the Chairman of the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) .

“Actually Raja Mohamed Affandi resigned voluntarily, there is no issue regarding the matter,” the minister said when asked to comment on the resignation of Raja Mohamed Affandi, who was also a former Commander of the Armed Forces, as Chairman of LTAT.

He said this at a press conference after attending the launch of the Defence White Paper Mid-Term Review at Wisma Perwira ATM here today.

On Feb 8, LTAT in a statement announced the ‘retirement’ of Raja Mohamed Affandi from the position, leading to a poser of whether he had in fact resigned as he contends or retired.

LTAT announced that Raja Mohamed Affandi’s tenure began in 2021, marked by his unwavering commitment to strengthening the corporate governance of the Armed Forces Retirement Fund.

Raja Mohamed Affandi was appointed Chairman of LTAT on Aug 3, 2021 replacing Gen (rtd) Tan Sri Dr Mohd Zahidi Zainuddin who retired after serving as LTAT Chairman since August 2018.–Bernama