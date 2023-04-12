$!Demand goes up after book fair success

PETALING JAYA: Due to the success of its first exhibition, the Confucius Institute at SEGi University held a follow up to the Children Picture Books from China exhibition on Nov 25. The event was organised at SEGi College Subang Jaya in collaboration with SEGi University Library.
Confucius Institute at SEGi University director Dr Yoon Sook Jhee said the event achieved the objective of providing an enriching experience for children.
“After the first event, there is an increase in demand for children’s picture books from China. So, we decided to organise another event to meet the demand,” she told theSun.
“Through the carefully selected award-winning books and interactive sessions, the event left an indelible mark on the young attendees, fostering a love for literature and an appreciation for the beauty of cultural diversity.”
Following the same initiative of the previous event, Yoon said the aim of the exhibition was to promote cross-cultural understanding and enhance language learning.
“Our goal is not only to expose children to a diverse range of award-winning picture books, but to delve into critical aspects of culture, language learning and socio-emotional issues faced by children.”
She said the children’s books presented at the event contributed to a rich tapestry of storytelling that engaged children from around Klang Valley who visited the exhibition. “Among the highlighted works was Daisy Doll by Cao Wenxuan, illustrated by Zhao Lei, a recipient of the prestigious Hans Christian Andersen Award.
“This masterpiece not only captivates young readers with its enchanting illustrations but also weaves a narrative that explores cultural nuances.
“One piece in particular, Dancing Cranes by Bao Dongni, illustrated by Xia Jinghan, stood out as the winner of the National Outstanding Children’s Book Award in China,” she added.
Other notable entries included Ding Bean Is Going Home by Huang Lili, The Dark Blue One by Wei Jie, and The Deep Bird Is My Daddy by He Yunzhi, all recognised as winners of the Xinyi Picture Book Award.
Yoon said the books showcased at the event, totalling 164, were generously sponsored by the Centre for Language Education and Cooperation in China.
“Each of these carefully curated works served as a gateway to Chinese culture and provided valuable insights into the lives of children, addressing issues that resonate universally.”
Apart from its main exhibition of children’s books, Yoon said author Jian Goh, known for Once Upon a Miao series, was invited to conduct several interactive sessions.
“Jian Goh facilitated two engaging sessions, the first being a comic drawing workshop that allowed children to express their creativity while interacting with the themes presented in the books.
“The second session featured Jian Goh sharing his personal journey from an engineer to an author-artist, providing valuable insights into the world of storytelling and illustration.
“There were also several activities presented during the event such as painting, puppetry, calligraphy, storytelling, and traditional games,” she said.
The event was inaugurated by Toys Libraries Malaysia vice-president Dr Raihan Mohamed, who commended the initiative for its role in promoting reading among children.
He emphasised the significance of such events in fostering imaginative young minds.