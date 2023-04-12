$!Demand goes up after book fair success

PETALING JAYA: Due to the success of its first exhibition, the Confucius Institute at SEGi University held a follow up to the Children Picture Books from China exhibition on Nov 25. The event was organised at SEGi College Subang Jaya in collaboration with SEGi University Library.

Confucius Institute at SEGi University director Dr Yoon Sook Jhee said the event achieved the objective of providing an enriching experience for children.

“After the first event, there is an increase in demand for children’s picture books from China. So, we decided to organise another event to meet the demand,” she told theSun.

“Through the carefully selected award-winning books and interactive sessions, the event left an indelible mark on the young attendees, fostering a love for literature and an appreciation for the beauty of cultural diversity.”

Following the same initiative of the previous event, Yoon said the aim of the exhibition was to promote cross-cultural understanding and enhance language learning.