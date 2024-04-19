Dengue cases drop to 1,698 in ME15, one death reported

PUTRAJAYA: The number of dengue fever cases decreased to 1,698 in the 15th Epidemiological Week (ME15), which covered the April 7 to 13 period, compared to 2,487 cases in the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said one death due to dengue fever complications was reported in ME15.

“The cumulative number of reported dengue fever cases until ME15 is 48,329 compared to 33,325 for the same period in 2023.

“Meanwhile, 35 deaths due to dengue fever complications have been reported compared to 21 deaths for the same period in 2023,“ he said in a statement here today.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said the number of reported hotspot localities in ME15 was 107 compared to 119 in the previous week.

He said out of these 107 localities, 87 were in Selangor, nine in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, four in Penang, two in Kedah, and one each in Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah.

Dr Muhammad Radzi said two chikungunya cases were recorded in ME15.

He said the cumulative number of chikungunya cases to date is 23, and there is one active chikungunya outbreak in ME15.

As for Zika surveillance, he said 740 blood samples and four urine samples were screened for Zika, and all results were negative.

He said increased movement due to visiting activities and open houses during Aidilfitri would increase the risk of infection, especially in localities with high Aedes mosquito density when there are many breeding sites in the environment.