Dewan Negara approves Police (Amendment) Bill 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Negara today approved the Police (Amendment) Bill 2024 which, among others, stipulates the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the Honorary Commissioner-in-Chief of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to give recognition to the King in matters of PDRM ceremonial affairs.

The bill was passed with a majority voice after seven senators from both the government and opposition blocs participated in the debate session.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (pix), when winding up the debate, said the bill involves 10 clauses, including two new sections, six amendments to existing sections, and one amendment to the existing schedule to meet current needs, functions and roles of PDRM.

He said amendments were also made to Section 17 of the Police Act 1967 (Act 344) to increase penalties for any police officer who is no longer a member of PDRM for failing to return weapons, equipment, ammunition, uniforms and others, increasing fines from RM100 to RM5,000.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Anuar said the government has no intention of discontinuing the use of outriders because the squads not only escort VVIPs but are also involved in the delivery of explosives, Bank Negara money in transit, examination papers and others.

“The purpose of these outriders is actually to ensure safety on the roads besides ensuring the subject arrives safely at their destination. The provision of outriders is based on established eligibility and the execution of duties according to PDRM’s standard operating procedures,“ he said.

Regarding allegations that the bill was rushed without involving engagement sessions, especially with stakeholders, and did not reflect democratic practices in Malaysia, Shamsul Anuar emphasised that every law made would involve the relevant ministries and agencies.

“Many engagement sessions have been held, including joint presentations at Cabinet meetings to obtain policies and bills followed by engagement sessions with the relevant ministries and agencies in November 2023.

“In addition, the government also obtained the consent of the Conference of Rulers on Feb 20, and engagement sessions with Members of Parliament were held last March,“ he said.

Therefore, he said the amendments should be implemented to align with current circumstances and to ensure more effective police administration, increase public awareness, establish preventive mechanisms for collective security, and recognise the position of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in PDRM.

The House will sit again tomorrow. -Bernama