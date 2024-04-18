DG: LPP to request additional quota for local white rice if required

IPOH: The Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) will apply for an additional quota of local white rice if the existing allocation is insufficient to overcome the shortage in the market, says its director-general, Datuk Azulita Salim.

She said, however, the quota increase would depend on demand.

According to Azulita, the LPP has been allocated a quota of 2,500 tonnes per month to be marketed until the end of this year.

“As an intervention measure, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has appointed LPP and FAMA (Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority) to market local white rice.

“We know it’s somewhat difficult to obtain in the market at the moment. Discussions have been held, and if the 2,500 tonnes is insufficient, the regulatory authorities will have no issue increasing or adding more quota for LPP,“ she said.

Azulita made these remarks when speaking to reporters after officiating the opening ceremony of the Perak State Farmers’ Association (PPN) Peladang Premium Outlet, which was also attended by the association’s chairman, Datuk Sham Mat Sahat here, today.

In the meantime, Azulita said the local white rice quota obtained would be marketed at all Peladang Outlet branches nationwide at a price of RM26 for 10 kg to facilitate the public in obtaining the supply.

Meanwhile, Azulita said the opening of the first Peladang Premium Outlet in Perak involved selling quality products from PPN entrepreneurs.

Apart from Perak, she said the Peladang Premium Outlet was also available in Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan and Penang.