Digital health transformation ensures each individual has only one record - Dr Dzulkefly

PUTRAJAYA: The comprehensive digital health transformation being implemented this year aims to ensure that each individual has only one health record accessible across both government and private health facilities, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

In his New Year’s message to staff of the ministry (MoH) here today, he highlighted that the adoption of a one-individual-one-record system will markedly improve the efficiency of health facilities at all levels.

“Over the next four to five years, our collective journey will lead to the establishment of a connected Malaysian healthcare ecosystem. Through the implementation of electronic medical records (EMR) or Lifetime Health Records (LHR), we anticipate nationwide connectivity,“ he said.

In addition, Dr. Dzulkefly said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during the 2024 Cabinet retreat emphasised the need for the MOH to expedite the implementation of all planned policies.

“The emphasis is on implementation and with that, I encourage dedication and enthusiasm from top leadership, middle managers at the state level and nationwide,“ he said.

When met by reporters after delivering his speech, he announced the establishment of a new digital health division within the ministry adding that the initiative aims to strengthen the ongoing efforts in launching the planned digital health transformation.

“This poses a challenge for me, one that I am determined to overcome in order to fulfill my aspirations for this year,“ he said.

On the current status of the COVID-19 situation, Dr. Dzulkefly reassured that the outbreak is now under control, while urging Malaysians to maintain caution by wearing face masks, especially if they show symptoms.

“Don’t underestimate the situation. If you think there might be an infection, be responsible and avoid exposure, especially if you are in the vulnerable group,“ he advised. - Bernama