Digital ID developed using entirely local expertise - Dr Azman

KUALA LUMPUR: The development of technology and all other expertise related to the implementation of the National Digital Identity or Digital ID uses entirely local expertise and resources.

Special Duties Officer at the Home Minister’s Office Dr Azman Hussin said the development of the Digital ID uses the new post quantum computing compliance cryptography technology developed by a local university.

“In terms of devices (smartphones) to use this Digital ID, we may still use overseas phones such as Apple, Samsung, but the philosophy of this project is an original Malaysian project, scientific skills, engineering, software entirely from local expertise.

“More proudly, the technology we use is very secure, which in the future is expected to create a quantum computer that can break all existing cryptography, but our algorithm for this Digital ID, the quantum computer will not be able to break it,” he said when appearing as a guest on the ‘Ruang Bicara’ programme broadcast ‘live’ on Bernama TV tonight.

Azman said, by not relying on external experts, the Digital ID project will directly enable the ecosystem of local industry players in terms of related technologies to be built and empowered.

Digital ID is a form of identification and self-verification of individuals digitally, to be used by the public and private sectors, to verify the identity of users when making transactions online.

Without replacing the MyKad system, Digital ID is a trusted and secure platform and facilitates online identity verification to avoid identity fraud in online transactions.–Bernama