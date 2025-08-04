UN Security Council to hold emergency session on Gaza hostages

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will convene an emergency session this week to address the worsening hostage crisis in Gaza, Israel’s ambassador confirmed Sunday.

The announcement follows global outcry over newly released videos showing emaciated captives held by Hamas, alongside warnings of famine in the besieged enclave.

Danny Danon, Israel’s envoy to the UN, stated the Council “will convene this coming Tuesday for a special emergency session on the dire situation of the hostages in Gaza.”

The footage highlights catastrophic humanitarian conditions, with UN experts declaring a “famine is unfolding” due to severe aid restrictions.

Israel maintains tight control over aid entry into Gaza, though UN agencies report chaotic distribution and looting.

Desperate Palestinians often risk their lives to access limited supplies.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently appealed to the Red Cross for help delivering food to hostages.

Hamas’s armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, responded by offering conditional Red Cross access, demanding “humanitarian corridors” be opened across Gaza.

The group denied intentionally starving hostages but stated they would receive no special treatment “amid the crime of starvation and siege.”

Three recent videos released by Hamas and Islamic Jihad feature two October 7 attack hostages—Rom Braslavski and Evyatar David—appearing frail and malnourished.

The images have intensified pressure in Israel for a truce and hostage deal. – AFP