New Zealand former top cop charged over child porn, bestiality material

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s former deputy police commissioner lost the right to anonymity Monday after he was charged with possessing child sexual exploitation and bestiality material.

Jevon McSkimming was arrested in June and charged with eight counts of possessing objectionable material, but the courts had prevented media from reporting his name or other details of the case.

Appearing in Wellington District Court on Monday, McSkimming opted not to seek an extension of the suppression order.

His lawyer, Letizea Ord, told Judge Tim Black “there is not a further application in respect of name suppression. It’s accepted that it can lapse today”.

He is yet to enter a plea.

Asked as he left court if he had a message for the public, McSkimming said: “No”.

The 52-year-old is alleged to have possessed child exploitation material and bestiality between specific dates.

One of the charges states the offenses happened between July 2020 and December 2024.

McSkimming was suspended from his job on full pay in December 2024, when an investigation into his conduct was launched.

Details of those allegations cannot be reported.

He was on leave for six months before his resignation in May.

Judge Black remanded McSkimming on bail, and he will reappear before the court in November. – AFP