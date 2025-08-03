Seamless interstate travel across Borneo

KUCHING: The multibillion-ringgit financing to complete the Sarawak-Sabah Highway – which will bypass Brunei – and to build the trans-Borneo Sarawak-Kalimantan-Nusantara superhighway is expected to transform the socio-economic landscape of Borneo over the next five years.

The Sarawak Business Federation, an umbrella body representing hundreds of trade entities, has lauded the federal government for prioritising the vital land links, as announced by the prime minister during the 13MP tabling.

Federation secretary-general Datuk Jonathan Chai said the 13MP carries immense significance for Sarawak.

“The plan looks set to transform the Sarawak-Sabah and Sarawak-Kalimantan to Nusantara (new Indonesian capital) landscape in terms of land connectivity.

“The Sarawak-Sabah direct highway will see the road link between the two states enhanced by leaps and bounds, as travellers will enjoy seamless interstate connectivity.

“The upgrading of Sarawak to Kalimantan and onwards to Nusantara will see that region transformed into another massive socio-economic hub for Borneo. Cross-border trade and social relations will see huge surges,” he said in a statement.

Chai added that the road links will also act as catalysts for other developments, such as electricity-supply integration across Borneo. The major road projects will be fast-tracked for completion within five years.

Currently, commuters travelling by land from Miri, Sarawak to Sabah must pass through Brunei, encountering four immigration and customs checkpoints – each with both Malaysian and Bruneian posts. This means travellers have to stop and scan their passports eight times, often facing long queues and traffic jams at the borders.

The proposed Sarawak-Sabah Highway will provide a direct Miri–Sabah link, bypassing Brunei entirely. Putrajaya will fund the highway through a RM7.4 billion package.