Disabled son of owner dies in motorcycle shop fire

SUNGAI PETANI: Early this morning, the disabled son of a motorcycle shop owner died in a fire at the premises in Taman Sri Utama, Gurun.

The 34-year-old victim was found in the shop's toilet in the incident that occurred around 4.40 am, said state Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (Rescue Operations Division), assistant director, senior fire superintendent I, Wan Mohd Hamizi Wan Mohd Zin.

“We received an emergency call at 4.40 this morning and sent two teams from the Guar Chempedak and Yan stations with 16 personnel.

“The one-storey shop was nearly 90 percent destroyed, and the fire was successfully put out at 5.17,“ he said in a media statement today.

“The owner’s disabled son, who was trapped inside the premises was pronounced dead at the scene,“ he said. -Bernama