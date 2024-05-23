Diver dies while working on seabed

CHUKAI: A diver was believed to have drowned while working on the seabed at Pantai Geliga near here, yesterday.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the victim was identified as Muhammad Aiman Zambri, 25, from Kampung Kubur Tok Panjang, Kemaman.

Hanyan said that the victim’s body was found floating by his colleague Sukril Aiman Rabilalim A. Rani, at about 4.45 pm.

“Investigation found that the victim and his friend dived to the bottom of the sea at 4 pm to mark steel for cutting.

“After completing the marking on the steel, both men somehow became entangled with the oxygen hose, emergency rope and steel marker rope,” he said when contacted today.

He said the victim removed the weights from his body and tried to swim to the surface.

Then, the victim’s friend managed to free himself a few minutes later and swam to the surface, but he failed to find his friend who had gone up earlier.

He added that the victim’s remains were taken to the Kemaman Hospital Forensic Unit for further action and the case was classified as sudden death.

“However, we will investigate other elements whether there is negligence either between the employees or the employer,” he said.