DNB board to meet next week, to recommend 5G second network directions - Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: The newly appointed board of directors of Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) will convene a meeting next Tuesday to look into the due diligence report regarding the 5G share sale agreement (SSA), before making any recommendations on the directions of the second 5G network soon to be established, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

“There is this whole process of due diligence that has been done, it is (now) for them to study the report that is put forward, and for them to decide the direction things will take after this.

“The time frame that is set, I believe, is 20 days for them to come back after looking at the due diligence report. We will take it one step at a time,“ Gobind said after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding between DNB and Ericsson with enterprise partners to advance 5G for enterprises at DNB’s headquarters here today.

The minister highlighted that the directors will have a look and examine the due diligence report on the SSA before coming up with recommendations on the way forward after the period of 20 days.

The new board members of DNB include CelcomDigi’s (Infranation Sdn Bhd) Datuk Kamal Khalid; Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd’s Uthaya Kumar K Vivekananda; U Mobile Sdn Bhd’s Chang Yit Fei and Tan Kok Leong; Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s Nik Azli Abu Zahar and Mohamed Tajul Mohamed Sultan; and YTL Power International Bhd’s Datuk Seri Yeoh Seok Hong and Datuk Dr Fadhlullah Suhaimi Abdul Malek.

The new members will be joining the other two incumbent members Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican and Ma Sivanesan Marimuthu.

According to Gobind, the government’s position is clear that the second 5G network would be introduced after certain pre-conditions of the SSA between mobile network operators and DNB have been met.

“The latest pre-condition that has been met was the appointment of the directors, which was done last week, and of course the next step is for them to have the meeting,“ he said.