Don’t be negligent and lazy to the extent of delaying progress, Selangor Sultan tells civil servants

SHAH ALAM: Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today reminded the civil servants in Selangor not to adopt a negligent and lazy attitude to the extent of causing delays and problems in the implementation of development projects in the state.

The Selangor ruler also advised the civil servants to make a paradigm shift in every task and responsibility entrusted to them.

“I want bureaucratic red tape and troublesome government regulations to be cut immediately. There must be a sense of urgency and prompt action to ensure that services related to the people are resolved quickly and efficiently.

“I am deeply worried that if such attitudes and habits persist among civil servants, my people will continue to suffer the consequences. I will continue to monitor and observe the actions of civil servants and the quality of public service in Selangor,” he said when opening the Second Session of the 15th State Legislative Assembly here today.

On another development, His Royal Highness also called on all parties to prepare to face the challenges of climate change such as the hot and dry season.

“The level of public awareness regarding prudent water usage remains low, leading to an estimated high domestic water consumption rate of 215 litres per person per day. Therefore, I urge all people of Selangor to use water wisely and efficiently to contribute to the improvement of water reserves,” he said.

Sultan Sharafuddin also congratulated the state government led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari for the financial performance last year.

“Our government reserves through the State Consolidated Fund recorded a figure amounting to RM3,561 million (RM3.5 billion), while the state revenue collection in 2023 exceeded the target of RM 2,708 million (RM2.7 billion).

“I hope that this financial performance can be improved and that Selangor will continue to be the largest contributor to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Malaysia,” he said.

His Royal Highness also expressed hope that all plans outlined in the First Selangor Plan (RS-1) could be implemented according to the set timelines, especially public welfare and well-being programmes, high-impact projects particularly new economic region development, new economic initiatives, and the creation of an investor-friendly environment in Selangor.

“I also laud our government’s initiative through the Selangor Land and Mines Office (PTGS) and District and Land Offices in developing the e-Tanah system launched in October last year.

“The improvement of a transparent land administration system will significantly bring about a positive impact on all stakeholders involved. The digitisation aspect will assist in the review, planning, and monitoring processes, making them faster, periodic, and systematic,” he said.

The ruler added that the State Assembly sitting should serve as the best example to the public, where all debates must be conducted with integrity and responsibility, avoiding the spread of false accusations and the exaggeration of sensitive issues or fake news.

The sitting is scheduled to run for two weeks starting tomorrow. - Bernama