UAE summons Israel envoy over Qatar attack amid Gulf tensions

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates summoned Israel’s deputy ambassador on Friday in a formal rebuke of his country’s deadly attack against Hamas leaders in neighbouring Qatar.

This diplomatic action represents the strongest condemnation yet from a Gulf nation that normalised ties with Israel in 2020.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, delivered the sharp criticism during her meeting with Israeli Deputy Head of Mission David Ohad Horsandi.

She strongly condemned what she described as the “blatant and cowardly Israeli attack that targeted the State of Qatar” along with hostile statements from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Any aggression against a GCC member state constitutes an attack on the collective Gulf security framework,“ she added, referencing the Gulf Cooperation Council regional bloc.

Israeli officials in the UAE offered no immediate comment on the diplomatic summons.

Unconfirmed media reports suggest Israel’s ambassador to the UAE was previously recalled for “undignified” behaviour and security protocol violations.

The diplomatic rebuke occurs amid regional turmoil following Tuesday’s attack that killed six people in Qatar.

Five Hamas members and one Qatari security force member died in the strike that Israel claimed targeted Hamas leadership.

Gulf monarchies including Qatar and the UAE remain key United States allies despite current tensions.

The White House stated that US President Donald Trump disagreed with Israel’s decision to launch military action in Qatar.

Trump revealed he received no advance notification and immediately dispatched his envoy to warn Qatar once learning of the operation. – AFP