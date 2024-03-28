DOSM opens 300 extra counters as PADU registration deadline approaches

MELAKA: The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) has added 300 physical counters throughout the country to facilitate registration in the Central Database Hub (PADU) system before the March 31 deadline.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said DOSM decided to add to the existing 6,000 PADU registration counters as they expect a last-minute rush by people to sign up.

“On the final day, the physical counters will only issue numbers until 5 pm because we know people will still come after that if there is no cut-off time.

“However, online registration is open until 11.59 pm on Sunday,“ he told reporters after inspecting operations at the PADU counter at the Melaka Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here today.

He said the older generation was more comfortable with registering at counters than doing it online.

As of today, 8.79 million Malaysians have signed up with PADU and based on the surge in registrations the past week, the target of 50 per cent registration rate can be achieved by March 31.-Bernama