KOTA BHARU: Kelantan is aiming to raise RMR500,000 through donations to rebuild eight homes destroyed by a fire in Kampung Kijang.

State executive councillor for Public Works, Infrastructure, Water, and Rural Development, Datuk Dr Izani Husin, said the donation drive currently has reached nearly RM100,000.

“All the fire victims come from low-income groups, and their house lots were rented. The fund was launched following a discussion with the Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

“We are (also) working on securing eight units of ‘Rumah Dhuafa’ (homes for the needy) in Kampung Badang, built by the state. The funds collected will be used to construct these houses to provide new shelter for the victims,“ he told reporters after launching the donation drive in Kampung Kijang.

Izani said they are considering building ‘Rumah Dhuafa’ units, each valued at RM45,000, and expected to be completed by August.

“We have set one month to collect the funds and hope the amount raised will be sufficient to cover construction costs. However, the construction of the houses will depend on two factors: the total amount collected and the contractors’ willingness to offer flexible payment terms,“ he said.

He added that the state government is working to provide temporary rental housing for the eight affected families for three months, with costs covered by the state.

On April 28, eight houses in Kampung Kijang were destroyed in a 4.40 am fire, affecting 31 victims and one of the victims, Mat Husin Sulaiman, 64, a fisherman, hopes the construction of new homes could be expedited as they were currently staying with neighbours and relatives.

“We hope to have a more comfortable shelter. During the incident, I only escaped with clothes on my back after realising the flames were spreading into the house quickly,“ the father of eight said.

Single mother of six Yah Che Ngah, 60, said she is now living with a neighbour and is saddened by the loss of her 40-year-old house.

“I hope we’ll have a more comfortable place to stay. I’m looking for a rental home for now but hope we’ll eventually have a permanent one,“ she said.