TAPAH: Phase one of work to improve the one-way traffic dispersal project in Tapah town here has been completed, involving an allocation of RM2.2 million from the Works Ministry (KKR).

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who visited the site (FT001) today, said that traffic flow is smooth in the area.

“We (KKR) came here to visit this site that has just been completed to disperse traffic, for us to ensure road users feel comfortable and safe.

“I passed through the road just now with the DE (District Engineer) in his car. Traffic is smooth and, before we went to the site, we had a meeting at the district JKR (Public Works Department) office and many things were discussed regarding future improvement works,” he told reporters.

Also present during the visit to the site were KKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Azman Ibrahim, KKR deputy secretary-general (Policy and Development) Datuk Mohd Sakeri Abdul Kadir, KKR deputy director-general (Infra Sector) Mohd Shahrom Ahmad Saman, Chenderiang assemblyman Choong Shin Heng and Ayer Kuning assemblyman Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir.

Previously, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad announced that work to improve the one-way traffic dispersion system in Tapah town began on April 7 and was expected to be completed within three weeks.

Meanwhile, Nanta said the ministry will scrutinise the proposal to widen the Sungai Batang Padang Bridge as a long-term improvement to the traffic dispersal project.

“We (KKR) received the proposal (for the bridge widening) earlier. The DE has also said that it is in the proposal, so we will study it first, but since it (the proposed project) is situated in the state, we have to abide by the state’s priorities. If it is given the highest priority, surely it will be easy for us to apply for it to be approved by the Economy Ministry.

“I understand that if we add one more lane, it may cost RM15 million. We will see how to raise the RM15 million...,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the progress of the construction of the West Ipoh Span Expressway (WISE) connecting Gopeng to Kuala Kangsar, Nanta said the ministry had handed over the approval letter to the developer and they need to carry out the necessary works within the stipulated period.

Previously, the media reported that the 60-kilometre-long WISE highway, an alternative to the Menora Tunnel stretch, will feature three lanes in both directions, beginning in Gopeng and passing through Batu Gajah, Siputeh, Manong, Tronoh, Beko and Seri Iskandar before concluding at Kuala Kangsar.