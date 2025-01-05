JEMPOL: The government is committed to developing infrastructure to provide access to housing areas for the second to fourth generations of Felda settlers, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid said the government recognised the critical housing needs for the group and assured that federal assistance would be prioritised.

He said discussions with the Ministry of Finance would be held to deliberate on the allocation needed to implement the infrastructure projects.

“I thank the state governments of Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Johor, and Perak for addressing Felda settlers’ housing needs. However, they’ve requested federal funding for access infrastructure – we will pursue this, InsyaAllah,“ he told reporters after attending the ‘Lembaran Kasih Aidilfitri’ celebration with the Felda community at Padang Awam Palong 3,

Also present were the son of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, His Highness Tunku Zain Al-‘Abidin Tuanku Muhriz, and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), said that although Felda fell under the Prime Minister’s Department, his ministry was committed to addressing issues faced by the Felda community.

“The government is also committed to settling Felda’s debts. During the budget session, the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) stated that nearly RM1 billion is allocated annually by the Finance Ministry for this purpose,“ he added.