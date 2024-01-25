DPM, Cabinet members extend greetings to Malaysians celebrating Thaipusam

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the Cabinet, through their respective social media, took the opportunity to extend their Thaipusam greetings to all Hindus in the country today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in a post on Facebook said the beauty of Malaysia is filled with diverse races, religions, customs and traditions but remains harmonious.

“Hopefully, this year’s Thaipusam will continue to foster the spirit of unity among the people in the country who are of various races, religions and nationalities, thus instilling inclusiveness and togetherness,“ he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof also shared a Thaipusam greeting on his Facebook describing the festival as another manifestation of the country’s diversity and cultural richness.

“Hopefully the spirit of unity within the framework of racial diversity will continue to be the pillar of harmony and well-being in our country, through understanding and appreciating diverse cultural traditions,“ he said.

The Thaipusam greeting was also shared by Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu on his Facebook.

“Hopefully all my Hindu friends can celebrate this year’s Thaipusam with joy with their beloved families. Strengthen unity, strengthen our relationships,“ he said.

As for Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, he called on Malaysians to make use of this public holiday by spending time with their families.

“May this year’s celebration be in a lively atmosphere with loved ones. To those who are on vacation, take some time to relax and be with your family,“ he said.

Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz also took the opportunity to wish Thaipusam to all Hindus.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, on behalf of the staff of his ministry, shared a Thaipusam greeting through a video on his Facebook.

“Hopefully the spirit of unity in racial diversity will continue to be the basis of harmony and well-being in our country,“ he said.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad through a post on Facebook stated, “May the spirit of unity in racial diversity continue to maintain harmony and well-being in our country. May you be given good health, abundant sustenance and God’s protection”.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir took the opportunity to also extend Thaipusam greetings to the Hindu staff of the ministry and institutions of higher learning, and also Malaysians celebrating it.

“May the spirit of unity, mutual respect and understanding of the diverse cultures of other races will continue to be the basis of harmony and well-being in our country,“ he said.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek through a post on her Facebook expressed the hope that Malaysia will continue to prosper and harmoniously build the integrity of a MADANI country.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani also sent Thaipusam greetings through their Facebook.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo through a post on his Facebook hoped that this meaningful day brings blessings, purity and harmony.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad through his Facebook page also wished Hindus in Malaysia a Happy Thaipusam and hoped that they remain healthy and happy.

“Celebrating diversity and plurality, with the meaning of love that reflects the civilisation and unity of the Malaysia MADANI community,” he said.–Bernama