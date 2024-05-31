DPM praises IWK for 30 years of innovative sewage management

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof congratulated Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd for its 30 years of dedication and achievements in the country’s sewage industry.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said this marks a significant milestone as the national sewerage company has managed and maintained sewage treatment innovatively, driving the economy for environmental sustainability and the people’s well-being.

“I am informed that IWK treats around 2.97 billion cubic meters of sewage annually using a linear economic treatment model, where sewage is treated into rivers while pollutants are disposed of in landfills.

“However, since 2015, IWK has pioneered a circular economic model towards reusing sewage by-products as alternative water sources and new energy sources,” he said at IWK’s 30th anniversary celebration at IWK Eco Park Pantai Dalam, here yesterday.

Fadillah said IWK also utilises renewable energy, namely solar PV energy to generate 21,500MWh per year, foreseeing cost savings of RM1.8 million by 2027.

He said solar energy has been used in about 396 plant sites to operate various equipment within IWK’s sewage treatment plants.

Fadillah said the move to integrate solar PV energy aligns with Malaysia’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in promoting renewable energy sources.

“I am also informed that one of the initiatives underway is the reuse of solid bio-waste as organic fertilisers with around 80,000 tons of solid bio-waste produced annually.

“IWK has been exploring methods to reuse this valuable resource as a step towards sustainable solid waste management. This approach not only decreases waste sent to landfills but also provides a cost-effective and sustainable substitute for synthetic fertilisers,” he said.

Fadillah said throughout IWK’s journey in managing the national sewerage service, various awards and recognitions have been received at the national, regional, and international levels.

He said these acknowledgements demonstrate IWK’s dedication to the advancement of the national sewerage system.

“If we’ve already reached the pinnacle of success, maintaining that top spot is tougher. However, I see more opportunities and potential for IWK to achieve even greater success.

“The ministry is not just focused on our main task of treating sewage and deriving by-products from it. We also encourage generating extra energy from biogas, creating fertilisers, and treating water for industrial use.

“While this water may not be suitable for drinking, with ongoing research and technology, there is potential for IWK to produce more by-products from it in the future,“ he said.

Fadillah said the recognition achieved by IWK undoubtedly enhances its existing commitment to successful green initiatives which aligns with Malaysia’s Madani aspirations and urged the public to appreciate the sacrifices and dedication of IWK personnel who often face dirty, difficult and dangerous situations.

He said without their commitment to ensuring efficient sewage treatment, the level of comfort now may not have been achievable. “They are the unsung heroes who are often overlooked.”

During yesterday’s event, Fadillah also conferred the IWK’s Long Service Award, to acknowledge the dedication, strong work ethic, and passion displayed by IWK staff to foster a culture of sustained commitment and outstanding performance.