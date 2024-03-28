DPMs, ministers extend Nuzul Quran greetings

KUALA LUMPUR: Cabinet ministers, through their respective social media platforms, took the opportunity to share greetings on the occasion of Nuzul Quran to the Muslim community in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the Quran is a guide that leads humanity towards goodness and truth, and it enhances faith.

“In conjunction with the celebration of Nuzul Quran, this is the time for us to ponder upon the Quran and practice its teachings in our daily lives,“ he said on X (formerly Twitter) today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof hoped that Muslims would always be among those who are ‘close’ to the Quran and act upon its contents, besides educating future generations to be Quran-literate.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil invited Muslims to welcome this blessed night with open hearts and a deep desire to appreciate the practices and teachings of the Quran to fulfill every aspect of life.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said also hoped that Muslims in the country would take all blessings and teachings from the event of Nuzul Quran and obtain the blessings of Allah SWT.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, and Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani also expressed their greetings on the occasion of Nuzul Quran and hoped that Allah SWT would bless and accept all the deeds and worship of the faithful. -Bernama