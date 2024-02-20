Draft of M’sian Media Council Bill in final phase - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The Communications Ministry is now in the final phase of preparing the draft of the Malaysian Media Council (MMC) Bill, says Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He explained that the process to establish the media council took some time as it involved consultation with the Attorney General’s Chambers and needed to be considered and decided upon by the cabinet.

“Insha-Allah (the establishment of the Malaysian Media Council) will be concluded in the not-too-distant future,“ he said at the launch of the Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists here today.

Previously, Fahmi was reported to have stated that the government was considering several media-related bills, including one for the establishment of the MMC, to ensure freedom of the press in the country.

Fahmi reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of media practitioners in the country, urging the Information Department (JaPen) to intensify initiatives that would benefit this group.

He informed that a meeting had also been held with Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong to ensure the welfare of stringers (freelance journalists) is protected, particularly through the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso).

“It is understood that out of 9,750 media accreditation cardholders, more than 6,000 are stringers, which is a significant number.

“The welfare aspects of EPF and, Perkeso are under consideration. I need some time to discuss the matter with the secretary-general of the Ministry of Communications, Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa... there is some positive news for stringers. Just give us a little time,“ he said.

He then called on JaPen to assess the suitability of extending the validity period of media accreditation cards for international media practitioners, currently requiring annual renewal, in contrast to the two-year validity period for local media.

“I see the need for this, considering that many practitioners involved in international media are Malaysians, who are based locally,“ he said. - Bernama