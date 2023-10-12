Drop in blood supply at HSI; public urged to donate

JOHOR BAHRU: The public has been urged to come forward to donate blood at the Transfusion Medicine Unit, Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI), due to a drop in supply of all blood groups.

Based on the HSIJB Blood Donation Schedule Facebook post, O-type blood records a significant drop thus far.

Therefore, the public is urged to come forward to donate blood, for the continuation of saving patients in need.

“Donors who want to donate blood are advised to meet the criteria for donating blood, and to bring a donation book and identification documents,” it said.

The public can visit Blood Bank HSIJB Instagram account; HSIJB Blood Donation Drive Schedule Facebook page or Blood Seekers HSIJB on TikTok to get the latest schedule of blood donation drives. -Bernama