E-Hailing price bidding system never approved by MOT - Loke

MELAKA: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has never allowed any e-hailing service provider to use the price bidding system for passengers in this country, said its minister Anthony Loke.

He said the ministry was not informed about the matter and as a precaution, the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has been directed to investigate the system currently being used among e-hailing drivers.

“APAD will look into this, and as far as I know we haven’t approved any such system,“ he told the media after the 78th JPJ Day Anniversary Celebration at the Malaysian Road Transport Academy in Melaka at Ayer Molek here today.

Also present were JPJ director-general Datuk Rospiagos Taha and its state director Muhammad Firdaus Shariff.

He said this when asked to comment on the growing popularity of e-hailing applications that use a bidding system whereby e-hailing drivers can set their prices for a journey before customers bid on the fare, provided that the fare rate is agreed upon.

However, this system has raised concerns among public transport service users, as it appears to compel passengers to pay higher prices, thus benefiting the drivers more.

In another development, Loke said the investigation report by the special team looking into the allegations in the JPJandora Papers would be submitted to the MOT’s secretary-general (KSU) for review and further action.

He said several weaknesses had been identified, especially concerning the registration of classic number plates.

“These classic numbers were previously registered without a transparent and detailed system because in the 50s and 60s, registrations were done manually, without the use of a computer system or application like MySikap.

“Sometimes when these numbers were registered, it was assumed that no one owned them. However, later on, the real owner would come forward to reclaim the number. This raises doubts about our system. To prevent ownership conflicts in the future, we need to tighten and control the registration process,“ he added.