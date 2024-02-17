Early incentive payment: Single civil servants prioritise savings, loan repayment

KUALA TERENGGANU: Single civil servants are planning to save and invest the RM2,000 early incentive payment of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) review that they will receive on Feb 23, unlike their colleagues with school-going children who probably would prioritise preparations for the new school term to start early March.

Hanis Abdul Rahman, 29, a public relations officer at a ministry, plans to allocate a significant portion of the amount to top-up her Tabung Haji and Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) savings accounts as she believes in the importance of saving money.

“I feel more motivated to invest more after receiving a relatively large dividend from my ASB savings last year,” she said, adding that she would also use a portion of the incentive to reward herself.

Meanwhile, an assistant administrative officer, Nurul Saidi, 29, said she also intends to settle the loan arrears with the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) besides saving the money.

She said it was a small amount but still burdensome if she used her salary to pay it off, considering her other monthly commitments.

“The RM2,000 incentive will make it easier for me to settle the outstanding amount, and I can continue making the monthly repayment without worrying about the arrears.

“This is my responsibility as a borrower,” she added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the early incentive payment to civil servants of grade 56 and below, including contract staff, will be disbursed on Feb 23 during a monthly gathering of the Ministry of Finance early this month.

He said RM1,000 would also be given to those in the Jawatan Utama Sektor Awam involving the police, fire department, armed forces, uniformed personnel, and government retirees, including pensionable and non-pensionable veterans.-Bernama