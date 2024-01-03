PETALING JAYA: Popular preacher Ebit Lew’s convenience store chain has announced its closure already starting from last month.

Facebook page SCRUT uploaded a statement from Elewsmart on Feb 28 announcing the closure occurring in stages starting from Jan 15.

In the statement, the company will settle all overdue debts to their suppliers by June 30.

According to the supermarket’s official website, it was founded in July 2020, with 22 branches scattered around Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

