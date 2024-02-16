Education ministry encourages students to visit UNESCO heritage sites

MELAKA: The Ministry of Education encourages students to visit the Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) heritage sites in the country to ensure their sustainability in the future.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek emphasised its significance as a valuable outdoor learning activity aimed at cultivating students’ appreciation for the nation’s history.

“So programmes like this are indeed very beneficial, and we highly encourage the continuation of this cultural enrichment over time,“ she told reporters after attending the UNESCO heritage programme in Bukit Melaka, Banda Hilir, here today.

Fadhlina, who is also the president of the Malaysian National Commission for UNESCO, said that the commitment from the state governments was crucial for the continuous preservation and restoration of UNESCO heritage sites.

Meanwhile, in her speech, she said that kebaya would be part of the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list this year after undergoing evaluation by the global body. - Bernama