El Nino: AL-Sultan Abdullah views ‘drying’ sungai Pahang from the air

KUANTAN: The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today flew over the Pahang river today to check on parts of the river that is said to be drying up due to the extreme hot weather cause by the El Nino phenomenom.

The Sultan of Pahang through a Facebook posting said he had viewed the situation of the river while flying back from Kuala Lumpur to Kuanatan.

The Sultan of Pahang’s concern for the welfare and wellbeing of the people has always been a top priority. Despite his busy official schedule, the Sultan decided to fly over the river and view the condition of the drying up river while on the way back from Kuala Lumpur.

According to the posting, Al-Sultan Abdullah had also decreed for a ‘solat hajat’ to be held at all mosques and surau in Pahang on March 23.

Following the request, the Pahang Religious Department (JAIP) held a special ‘solat hajat’ after the Isyak prayers to seek devine intervention from Allah SWT to bring about rain.

According the Malaysian Meteorological Department report, Rompin, Jerantut, Temerloh, Maran, Bera and Raub experienced Level 1 (hot weather) until 4.30pm yesterday.-Bernama