Elderly couple murdered by son laid to rest

KUALA LUMPUR: The funeral of the elderly couple murdered late yesterday evening (Saturday) was held at the Kampung Sungai Penchala Muslim Cemetery here last night (Dec 10).

Funeral rites for Agus Omar, 82 and Darlisma Nyatu Salleh, 72 were conducted at the Tengku Abdul Aziz Shah Jamek Mosque here before the funeral took place at the cemetery at 9.15 pm, with around 100 people, including family members, relatives and neighbours attending.

The two were found lying in pools of blood in the living room of their home after being allegedly stabbed repeatedly by their son, 42, on Saturday evening.

The son was apprehended at around 10.30 pm the same evening at the Penchala Tunnel of the Sprint Highway and was brought to the Brickfields district police headquarters.

He tested positive for three types of drugs, and was remanded for seven days beginning today under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. - Bernama