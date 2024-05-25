Elderly man feared drowned in Segamat river

SEGAMAT: A 66-year-old man is feared drowned after he fell into a river in Kampung Balai Badang, Buloh Kasap here yesterday.

Bandar Baru Segamat Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Zuraimi Harun said the incident happened at about 9 am and the department was informed about it at 4.47 pm.

“A total of 14 personnel in a fire rescue tender, an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle, a Navara, a Hilux and a boat were dispatched to the location.

“On arrival at the scene, the firemen were told that an elderly man had fallen into the river while inspecting his boat,” he said in a statement today.

He said the rescuers were still scouring the river to search for the missing man.