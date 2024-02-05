Elderly man found dead in rubber plantation - Padang Besar police

KANGAR: An elderly man was found dead in a rubber plantation in Kampung Guar Sanai, Beseri, Padang Besar, yesterday.

Padang Besar District police chief, ACP Mohd Shokri Abdullah, stated that the deceased was identified as Ubaidillah Mohamad, 73, whose body was discovered at 4.12 pm.

“Last Tuesday, we received a report from a 68-year-old local woman stating that her husband had not returned home and could not be reached.

“The man reportedly left home alone on Monday at 3:00 pm, riding a motorcycle, to search for palas leaves in the rubber plantation area in Kampung Guar Sanai,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the police, assisted by the local community, found his motorcycle in the rubber plantation area at 6.30 pm the same day, while his body was eventually found roughly 1.3 kilometres away.

“Forensics confirmed there were no signs of foul play,” he noted, adding that the case has been classified as sudden death.