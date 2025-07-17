Police raid gay gathering in Kota Bharu, seize condoms and HIV meds

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan police have confirmed a raid on a suspected gay gathering involving over 20 local men at a bungalow on Jalan Kemumin last month.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat stated the operation was based on public tip-offs and intelligence reports regarding an event promoted as a “food party” targeting the gay community.

Initial reports suggested over 100 attendees, but only around 20 were present when authorities arrived around 1 am.

The event, allegedly promoted via social media, required participants to pay a fee and was expected to continue until morning.

During the raid, police seized hundreds of condoms and several boxes of HIV medication from a storage room.

Investigations into three individuals’ mobile phones revealed recordings of gay pornography, leading to charges.

No evidence of sexual activity was found at the scene, as all attendees were fully clothed.

Mohd Yusoff noted the presence of condoms and HIV medication indicated preparations for possible sexual activity.

Participants, aged between 20 and 30, included civil servants. Some were reportedly HIV-positive and undergoing treatment.

“This is the first reported gay gathering of its kind in Kelantan,“ he said.

Authorities are treating the matter seriously due to concerns over immoral activities and disease transmission risks, particularly HIV.

The police urged the public to report similar events, often promoted via social media and messaging apps. - Bernama