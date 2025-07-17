PM Anwar condemns Israel’s airstrikes on Damascus, calls for peace

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has strongly condemned Israel’s recent airstrikes on Damascus, calling them a breach of Syria’s sovereignty and international law.

The attacks resulted in civilian casualties and targeted key government sites, including the Defence Ministry and areas near the presidential palace.

Anwar stated, “These strikes constitute a clear violation of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Israel and Syria.”

He emphasised that Syria has suffered greatly over the past decade and its people deserve stability, not further aggression.

Malaysia has expressed solidarity with Syria, urging an immediate halt to such violations and a return to humanitarian principles.

The airstrikes occurred as Israel resumed operations in southern Syria’s Suwayda province, citing protection for the Druze minority.

However, Syrian forces had deployed to the region following deadly clashes between armed groups. - Bernama