THE European Commission has stalled one of its investigations into Elon Musk's social media platform X for breaching its digital transparency rules while it seeks to conclude trade talks with the U.S., the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The Commission will miss the deadline for finalising its investigation into X, which was expected to be done before its summer recess, the report said, citing three officials familiar with the matter.

A decision was likely to come after clarity emerged in the EU-U.S. trade talks, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The EU and X did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

EU tech regulators said last year that X breached EU online content rules under the Digital Services Act.

Any firm found in breach of the act faces a fine worth up to 6% of its global turnover, and repeat offenders may be banned from operating in Europe altogether - REUTERS