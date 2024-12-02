Elderly, paralysed man burnt to death in Manjung fire

IPOH: An elderly man was burnt to death in a fire at a two-storey shophouse in Kampung Baru, Ayer Tawar near Manjung, last night.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they received a distress call at 11.41pm and arrived at the scene a minute later.

He said a team of firefighters from the Ayer Tawar Fire and Rescue Station with the assistance of the Sitiawan and Manjung stations were dispatched to the scene aided by the volunteer fire brigades from Ayer Tawar, Pekan Baru, Teluk Intan and Pantai Remis.

“The victim was identified as Loo Leng Wion, 90, who was paralysed. The victim’s charred body was found at 3.35 am on the upper floor of the shophouse,” he said in a statement today.

Sabarodzi said the firefighting operation is still ongoing. - Bernama