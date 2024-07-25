Effective treatment, rehabilitation programmes, align with current addiction trends - AADK

PUTRAJAYA: The treatment and rehabilitation programmes offered by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) are proving effective, aligning with current addiction trends and even attracting referrals from foreign countries.

AADK, in a statement, said that it has established two key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the success of its strategic plan each year, both of which have been successfully met.

The first KPI is to reduce the rate of drug addiction to no more than 400 cases per 100,000 residents. The second KPI aims to achieve an 80 per cent recovery rate among clients by 2025.

According to the data from last year, the rate of drug addiction was recorded at 386 cases per 100,000 population.

“Regarding the second KPI, last year’s client recovery rate showed that 14,890 out of 19,820 clients maintained their recovery status for the specified period.

“This achievement demonstrates that many clients who participated in AADK’s treatment and rehabilitation programmes have successfully maintained their recovery, with the recovery rate reaching 75.1 per cent,” it said. The recovery level was assessed using the Cure and Care Recovery Index (CCRI) method.

AADK noted that this success highlights the agency’s ability not only to treat, but also to effectively rehabilitate clients who engage in the Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Programme (RPDK) or the Institutional Treatment and Rehabilitation Programme (RPDI).

Additionally, AADK offers an extended care programme through various methods, including a migration programme which relocates clients to a different area (with their consent) while providing them with employment, as a protective factor to support their recovery.

In light of this, AADK strongly condemned a recent 1-minute and 41-second video clip on Facebook, which irresponsibly portrayed a negative narrative about the agency’s role and responsibilities.

“This accusation is unfounded, and jeopardises the agency’s credibility and reputation.

“AADK will not hesitate to pursue legal action if such accusations impact the agency’s image,” it said.

The video clip featured an individual claiming that AADK only provides treatment for drug addicts admitted to its programmes, without focusing on rehabilitation.