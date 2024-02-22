Electric motorcycle buyers can visit MARiicas booth for RM2,400 rebate at MADANI programme

PUTRAJAYA: People who want to switch to an electric motorcycle can visit the registration/consultation booth of the Electric Motorcycle Use Promotion Scheme or ‘MARiiCas’ as it is known, at the Central Zone MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) this weekend.

Chief executive officer of Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and Internet of Things Institute (MARii) Azrul Reza Aziz said today they only need to bring their identity card, driver’s licence and registration confirmation form to register and get immediate approval.

The rebate scheme was launched by the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz on Dec 8 and will end on Dec 31.

Through the rebate, Malaysians with an annual income of RM120,000 or less will be given a subsidy in the form of a cash rebate of RM2,400 for the purchase of an e-motorcycle or RM200 per month for 12 months in an instalment plan.

According to Azrul, MARii as the implementing agency also activated the MARiiCas application platform which allows applicants to access information related to the electric motorcycle models offered as well as apply and check the eligibility of an application for the scheme.

According to him, until now, MARiiCas has received an encouraging response from Malaysians.

“This initiative is also made possible through the efforts of manufacturing companies such as Ryde EV which collaborate with telecommunication service providers such as CelcomDiGi, Blueshark and Maxis, as well as Ebixon which have built a network of distributors in Perlis and Penang.

“This initiative proves the awareness and commitment of the local industry towards the development of electric mobility,” he said.

Following that, he said MARii participated in the MADANI Rakyat Programme aimed at promoting MARiiCas by opening a registration counter at the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) booth.

Azrul said so far, there are 51 battery exchange cabinets operated by manufacturing companies registered under MARiiCas.

“However, we also welcome cooperation opportunities to provide more battery exchange stations and electric motorcycle charging stations. In addition, MARii is also exploring together with financial institutions such as Bank Rakyat and Bank Muamalat,” he said.

He explained that the collaboration opens new opportunities for the development of the electric motorcycle ecosystem in Malaysia, ensures better accessibility and encourages more people to switch to electric vehicles in the energy transition roadmap for green transportation.

The MADANI Rakyat programme which will take place from tomorrow to Sunday at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex is organised by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through the Project Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) together with the lead ministry, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) and the Selangor government.-Bernama