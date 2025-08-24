Anwar urges continued global pressure on Israel over Palestine crisis

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called upon Muslims and the international community to maintain pressure on Israel to halt its atrocities against Palestine.

He described the ongoing cruelty in Palestine as a significant test for the entire Muslim ummah and global peace advocates.

“We must continue to take steps forward,” Anwar stated during his special keynote lecture titled “Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza” at Dataran Merdeka.

He acknowledged the emotional toll of the situation, noting “Yes, it is exhausting, sometimes disappointing, sometimes it feels hopeless... believe in Allah’s help.”

The event attracted thousands of Muslims who gathered for the “Malam Himpunan dan Selawat Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza.”

Several government officials attended, including Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

The gathering featured representatives from various organisations, including Sumud Nusantara director-general and Cinta Gaza Malaysia chief executive officer Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman.

Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations chief executive officer Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby also participated in the event. – Bernama