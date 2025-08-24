MAPIM outlines seven determinations for Malaysia to champion Palestine

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation has outlined seven main determinations to ensure Malaysia remains a strong voice in fighting for Palestinian freedom.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Dr Ahmad Sani Araby Al-Kahery Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid stated Malaysia must continue speaking out against humanitarian crimes in Gaza.

“Malaysia cannot remain quiet as long as these crimes continue,” he declared during the Sumud Nusantara Declaration presentation.

He specifically mentioned the killing of children, women, and civilians as ongoing atrocities requiring condemnation.

Attacks on hospitals and schools also demand Malaysia’s vocal opposition according to the council’s position.

The organisation urged full protection for all humanitarian institutions operating within the conflict region.

“We support and urge Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to remain strong and brave in defending Gaza and Palestine until it achieves independence,” he affirmed.

The declaration occurred during the “Malam Himpunan dan Selawat - Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza” event at Dataran Merdeka.

This gathering formed part of the Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025 programme celebrating solidarity with Palestine.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attended the carnival highlight and delivered a special solidarity lecture titled “Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza”. – Bernama