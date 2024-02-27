Emraz Travel, two directors plead not guilty to failing to comply with consumer tribunal’s award order to pay 17 Umrah victims

SEREMBAN: A company handling Umrah package and its two directors were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with 51 counts of failing to comply with an award order issued by the Malaysian Consumer Claims Tribunal (TTPM) to pay claims amounting to RM473,730 to 17 victims last year.

The company, Emraz Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, represented by its two directors, Datuk Zulkarnain Endut, 43, and his wife, Datin Mazuin Mustafa, 43, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Magistrate Noor Hafiza Ishak.

According to the 51 charges, Emraz Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd as the company and the two directors were alleged to have failed to comply with the award by TTPM, Ministry of Domestic Trade (KPDN), Seremban, to pay the claims to the victims within the stipulated 14-day period from the date the award was issued.

The charges were framed under Section 117(1) of the Consumer Protection Act 1999 which provides a maximum fine of RM10,000 or imprisonment for up to two years or both, if found guilty.

The court set bail at RM17,000 for all charges and fixed April 25 for mention and submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutors from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Shafiq Mahadi and Suhana Mohd prosecuted, while lawyer Datuk Hanif Hassan represented the accused. - Bernama