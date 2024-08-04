Energy Commission advises public to prioritise electricity, gas safety during Aidilfitri

PUTRAJAYA: The Energy Commission (ST) has advised the public to prioritise electricity and gas safety in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In a statement today, it said for electricity safety, the public is reminded to ensure all electrical wiring at home is safe by testing the residual current device (PAB), pressing the 'T' test button at least once a month.

According to the ST, if the PAB works properly, it will activate and the electricity supply will be cut off immediately.

“Obtain the services of an electrical contractor registered with ST to replace the PAB if the PAB is not working,“ it said.

“Additionally, make sure the wires of electrical equipment are not torn or exposed before use.”

The ST advised the public to use electrical equipment and decorative lights which have the ST-SIRIM safety label and to ensure hands are dry when using electrical equipment.

In addition, switches and electrical equipment not being used at home should be turned off when people return to their hometowns or go on holiday.

The ST also reminded the public to avoid overloading sockets with excessive electrical items, or hanging festive decorations on electricity poles and using mobile phones while they are charging.

For safety reasons, ensure gas stoves are safe to use and to use gas stove appliances that have the ST-SIRIM safety label.

Users should be alert to gas leakages (smell) in the kitchen area, and provide adequate ventilation while cooking, said the ST.

“If there is a smell of gas, make sure to open a window or door to encourage ventilation in the area. Do not switch on or close switches in the area, and do not bring equipment that can cause an ignition or “spark” near the cooking area,“ it said.

It also said that detecting a gas leak can be done by using a gas leak detection tool or soap bubbles to remedy it immediately.

Therefore, users are advised not to leave the gas stove in use without full supervision.

It added that the public can get the services of a ST-registered gas contractor for any piped gas repair work at home.