Engineer fined RM1,500 for obstructing policeman

KUALA LUMPUR: An engineer was fined RM1,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here, today, for obstructing a police officer from carrying out his duties and uttering provocative words, three days ago.

Magistrate S. Mageswary meted out the fine, in default of one month in jail, on B. Karthikeyan, 31, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

Karthikeyan was accused of having obstructed Inspector KV. Suresh from carrying out his duties, by refusing to produce his identity card and uttering provocative words that read, “Eh, you are a policeman. You check it yourself,” when asked about the police report that had been made.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Brickfields district police headquarters at 5 am, on Saturday (Feb 17), and the charge was framed under Section 186 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to two years, or a maximum fine of RM10,000, or both, upon conviction.

Also in the same court, Karthikeyan pleaded not guilty to the charge of failing to produce his identity card for police inspection, at the same location and date.

The charge is framed under Regulation 25 (1) (n) of the National Registration Regulations 1990, which carries a jail term not exceeding three years or a maximum fine of RM20,000, or both if convicted.

Mageswary allowed Karthikeyan bail of RM800 in one surety and fixed March 21 for mention and submission of documents. -Bernama