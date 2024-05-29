ETS to use new schedule from Aug 1 - KTMB

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) today announced that it will introduce a new schedule for ETS service beginning Aug 1.

In a statement, KTMB said the KL Sentral-Ipoh-KL Sentral and KL Sentral-Butterworth-KL Sentral routes will have 10 trips per day, the KL Sentral-Padang Besar-KL Sentral route will have eight trips per day, while the Gemas-Butterworth-Gemas and Gemas-Padang Besar-Gemas, two trips per day.

“This rescheduling takes into account the completion of the Klang Valley Double Track (KDVT) Phase 1 upgrade project on the Rawang-KL Sentral sector.

“The connectivity of the ETS service with other train services such as Komuter Utara, Ekspres Selatan and Ekspres Rakyat Timuran at major stations also contributed to the new schedule,” it said.

According to KTMB, it will also introduce six ETS Ekspres services from the 32 existing services for the KL Sentral-Ipoh-KL Sentral, KL Sentral-Butterworth-KL Sentral and KL Sentral-Padang Besar-KL Sentral sectors.

“These express trains will only stop at major stations and take two hours for the KL Sentral-Ipoh sector, three hours and 30 minutes for the KL Sentral-Butterworth sector, and four hours and 50 minutes for the KL Sentral-Padang Besar sector.

“Through this rescheduling and introduction of six express services, passengers can save travel time to their destinations. It also aims to encourage the public to use rail-based public transportation comfortably and safely,” said KTMB.

It added that tickets for ETS and KTM Intercity for August to November 2024 will go on sale starting at 12 pm tomorrow.

KTMB also advised users to plan their journeys and purchase tickets in advance, especially during public holidays and school holidays.

The public is encouraged to purchase tickets online via the KTM Mobile application (KITS) or the KTMB website at www.ktmb.com.my for faster and easier cashless transactions, the statement added.